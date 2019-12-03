Samsung Galaxy A 2020 set to debut on December 12

South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, has started teasing the next-gen Galaxy A 2020 series. Samsung Vietnam has shared the video highlighting core camera features such as ultra-wide-angle mode and live focus mode, among others. At the end of the video, the company has teased design of the upcoming A-series smartphone which is set to debut on December 12.

Samsung Galaxy A 2020 detailed

The smartphone in question here is likely the Samsung Galaxy A51 that is reportedly set to launch in India soon. Now, while the teaser does not reveal the name, it does show that the smartphone will come with a center-aligned punch-hole front camera cutout, similar to the Galaxy Note 10. It will be the successor to the mid-refresh Galaxy A50s. Rumors also hint that the rear camera module will have an L-shaped array.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications leak

The Galaxy A51, according to DroidShout, will come equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel main camera on the back and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For selfies, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It will run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. The hardware does not sound like a huge upgrade over the Galaxy A50s and we might be looking at an incremental update cycle.

Samsung has revitalized its smartphone business with the help of demand for revamped Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A50, in particular, has emerged as one of the popular device in the market. We still don’t know the exact processor being used on this particular device. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A50s use Exynos 9610 and Exynos 9611 SoC respectively. We might see a major upgrade in this department if Samsung plans to give performance boost to the smartphone.

The leaks so far claim that Galaxy A51 production has already started at Samsung’s facility in Greater Noida, UP. The leaked images show that it will feature a USB Type-C port for charging. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack and a dedicated slot for microSD card.