Samsung Galaxy A21s has got a price cut of Rs 1,000 this week. The mid-range Galaxy A phone had recently launched in the market. And already, we're seeing the brand making price revisions for the product. The price change update was shared by Mahesh Telecom through this tweet this week. In addition to the Galaxy A21s, Samsung had also cut the price of Galaxy A31 in the country earlier this month. Both these phones with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage now start at Rs 17,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by Exynos 850 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port charging.

Samsung Galaxy A21s update

The phone just got its latest software update from Samsung. The latest update brings July 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the update changelog does not mention any new features. The latest Samsung Galaxy A21s update bumps up the software build version to A217FXXU2ATG5 and is about 3.92GB in firmware size. Although, the software version and size may vary depending on the region.

Talking about the Galaxy A31, this phone gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. In terms of cameras, it features a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary camera on this setup is a 48-megapixel sensor and then you have an 8-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and finally 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

