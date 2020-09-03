Samsung launched its cheapest 5G smartphone at the ‘Life Unstoppable’ virtual event on Wednesday. This smartphone comes with a quad rear camera set-up and AMOLED display. Samsung has not yet disclosed the price of this smartphone. As of now, the phone is listed on its official website. But reports suggest the Galaxy A42 5G will be priced lower than the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets One UI 2.5 version update

The Galaxy A42 5G is likely to get a price tag of around Rs 25,000. In this segment, this 5G phone will compete with OnePlus Nord and Realme V3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3-week battery life unveiled

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

The Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display panel. The screen gets a waterdrop notch which houses the front camera. We’re still not sure about the processor on the phone. But it’s most likely to be octa-core Exynos or one of the new Snapdragon 600 series chipset. According to the picture available on the company website, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup. One can expect the primary camera to feature a 48-megapixel sensor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung has loaded the Galaxy A42 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging feature. The 5G phone arena is gradually seeing a lot of action. And after OnePlus and Realme, it’s time for a giant like Samsung to enter the fray. Expect Xiaomi to introduce its Redmi or Poco 5G phone in the coming weeks as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 launched

At the same virtual event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fit 2 wearable. The Galaxy Fit 2 is touted as the slimmer alternative to the company’s smartwatches. It’s the biggest highlight this time is the battery life. Samsung says Galaxy Fit 2 will last up to 15 days on a single charge and it can go up to 3 weeks depending upon the settings and conditions. It features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen, just like its predecessor. However, Fit 2 module sits inside a silicone band rather than a metal frame.

Story Timeline