Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is the first smartphone with quantum encryption technology

The QRNG chipset on the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum allows it to generate random numbers which are then used to enhance the encryption and security of the smartphone.

  • Published: May 16, 2020 1:01 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Quantum

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched what can be called the world’s first 5G smartphone that uses quantum technology. The phone itself is called the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum. The phone is the first of its kind, offering a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chipset. This chipset features an LED and a CMOS image sensor. Also Read - Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range phones beat premium flagships in Q1 2020 sales

The QRNG chip itself is the SKT IDQ S2Q000. It helps the phone create unpredictable security keys, which let sensitive apps protect the user’s privacy. Its function is to detect light emitted by the diode and generate random numbers. These random numbers then are made available to applications to generate encrypted keys. This allows these apps like payment applications to enhance their security on the Galaxy A Quantum. The chip is developed by SK Telecom’s Switzerland based subsidiary ID Quantique. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and sale details

The Galaxy A Quantum is actually the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with the new chipset. This means it is still powered by the Exynos 980. It also has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Also Read - Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup coming to Flipkart, 'Notify Me' page goes live

The Galaxy A Quantum has a quad-camera setup on the back, including a 64-megapixel main sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It is available in three color options. These are black, silver, and blue ones. There is only one storage configuration of the phone. This is an 8GB/128GB variant which is priced at KRW 6,49,000 (about Rs 39,900).

There are also two offers for customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum. The first offer is for those who pre-order the phone. These users receive a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for free. Customers who buy the phone after the pre-booking period instead get a discount coupon worth KRW50,000 (about Rs 3,076) to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

  Published Date: May 16, 2020 1:01 PM IST

