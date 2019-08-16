Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked

Last month, we came across reports hinting at 9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones that could launch in the coming months. These include the Samsung Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. Now, camera specifications of 8 of these Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 models have surfaced online. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 cameras detailed

Leakster Sudhanshu Ambore has shared what looks like an internal document that hints at key camera specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones. It looks like the smartphones are set to get big camera upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A21, A31, A41 camera specifications

The Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41 are all set to come with triple cameras at the back. Out of these, the secondary camera will come with an 8-megapixel sensor (ultra-wide-angle), and the third will be a 5-megapixel depth sensor. What changes is the primary camera. The Galaxy A21 will come with a 13-megapixel main sensor, whereas the Galaxy A31 will feature a 16-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy A40, on the other hand, will come with a 24-megapixel primary camera.

Here are some key camera specs of Samsung Galaxy A series of 2020. pic.twitter.com/c7YifHcNUX — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 15, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A51, A61, A71, A81 and A91 camera specifications

The Galaxy A51, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81 and Galaxy A91 will come with quad cameras at the back. Starting with the Galaxy A51, you will get a 32-megapixel main camera along with two 12-megapixel sensors (ultra-wide + telephoto). The fourth camera will be a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A61 will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera (ultra-wide) and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. A 5-megapixel depth sensor will also be present.

The Galaxy A71 will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera, two 12-megapixel sensors (ultra-wide + telephoto) and a ToF sensor. The Galaxy A81 will be the first Samsung phone to come with the recently announced 64-megapixel sensor. There will be a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The fourth will be a ToF sensor.

Lastly, the Galaxy A91 will be the first Samsung phone to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The second camera will be a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, the third will be a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and the fourth will be a ToF depth sensor.