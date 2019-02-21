Samsung Galaxy A series may launch on February 28 in India

Samsung seems to be ready to recapture the lost ground in the Indian market as it prepares to launch its 2019 Galaxy A series in India. As per MSP, Samsung is planning to launch the series on February 28. This means that the company will launch the new lineup just a day after announcing its Galaxy M30 smartphone. Talking about the competition, if the launch date is true then it will be on the same day as the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India.

According to reports, Samsung will initially launch the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A30 devices in India. The company is said to be reportedly planning on launching a new Galaxy A device every month while taking the lesson from what Xiaomi has done in the past. It was also noted that the company is investing in the Indian market in a big way with intentions of making about $4 billion by the end of the year. As previously mentioned, the devices are likely to sport Infinity V or U displays along with multi-camera setup on the back and large batteries.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

We have already seen details about the Galaxy A devices leak online in the past. We have also seen renders and other information about the Galaxy M50 along with new report pointing towards Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A90. Past reports indicate that the lineup will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

Samsung is also said to be working on an entry-level smartphone along with the Galaxy A. It is unclear if the entry-level smartphone will be priced around Rs 10,000 and be part of the Galaxy A lineup or if it will be something separate.