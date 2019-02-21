comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A series may launch on February 28 in India
News

Samsung Galaxy A series may launch on February 28 in India

News

If the launch date is true then it will be on the same day when Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi Note 7 in India.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 2

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung seems to be ready to recapture the lost ground in the Indian market as it prepares to launch its 2019 Galaxy A series in India. As per MSP, Samsung is planning to launch the series on February 28. This means that the company will launch the new lineup just a day after announcing its Galaxy M30 smartphone. Talking about the competition, if the launch date is true then it will be on the same day as the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India.

According to reports, Samsung will initially launch the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A30 devices in India. The company is said to be reportedly planning on launching a new Galaxy A device every month while taking the lesson from what Xiaomi has done in the past. It was also noted that the company is investing in the Indian market in a big way with intentions of making about $4 billion by the end of the year. As previously mentioned, the devices are likely to sport Infinity V or U displays along with multi-camera setup on the back and large batteries.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

We have already seen details about the Galaxy A devices leak online in the past. We have also seen renders and other information about the Galaxy M50 along with new report pointing towards Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A90. Past reports indicate that the lineup will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets certified by US FCC; launch seems imminent

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50 gets certified by US FCC; launch seems imminent

Samsung is also said to be working on an entry-level smartphone along with the Galaxy A. It is unclear if the entry-level smartphone will be priced around Rs 10,000 and be part of the Galaxy A lineup or if it will be something separate.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50
Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again

News

Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

News

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode tips and tricks to get that chicken dinner

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode tips and tricks to get that chicken dinner

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today

Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
LG V40 ThinQ Review

Review

LG V40 ThinQ Review
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today
Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 को खरीदने का आज एक और मौका, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने XiaoAI Mini TV स्मार्ट स्पीकर को किया पेश, अमेजन को मिलेगी टक्कर

Meizu Note 9 स्मार्टफोन 6 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खासियत

MWC 2019 से पहले LG लॉन्च करेगी 3 नए स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

सैमसंग ने गैलेक्सी वॉच के अलावा दो और वियरेबल डिवाइस को किया पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A series India launch date leaked
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today
Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again

News

Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

News

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out
Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

News

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent