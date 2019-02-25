comscore
Samsung Galaxy A-series microsite goes live ahead of rumored February 28 launch

The microsite shows off some of the features that we’re likely to see on the new Galaxy A-series smartphones.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 1:27 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M-series smartphones in India, and now the company is all set to refresh the Galaxy A-series as well. The company is widely expected to launch the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50 smartphones, and the event is likely to take place on February 28. This is as per Samsung Members app, but the company hasn’t officially clarified anything yet. Now, ahead of the expected launch, the microsite for the new Galaxy A-series has gone live and it has revealed some of the key features that we will be seeing on the new smartphones.

To begin with, the microsite does not reveal any names of the upcoming smartphone, but it does show the front and back glass design. The new A-series smartphones will come with Infinity-V and Infinity-U display. From what we can see in the photo, the Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A30 could come with Infinity-U display, whereas the Galaxy A50 will come with the Infinity-V display.

Samsung Galaxy A50 first real-life image leak confirms triple-camera like Galaxy A7

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A50 first real-life image leak confirms triple-camera like Galaxy A7

The photo on the microsite also reveals that the Galaxy A10 will come with a single rear camera, the Galaxy A30 will sport a dual rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy A50 will come with a triple rear camera setup, and probably feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Talking about features, the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 cameras will let you capture ultra-slow-motion videos, and ultra-wide angle videos as well. The site also reveals the presence of fast charging feature. Based on the leaks that we have come across so far, the A-series smartphones will run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box, but it remains to be seen if it will have One UI skin on top or Experience UI. The smartphones are also expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery.

