Samsung, Redmi and Realme are all gearing up to launch a smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. Redmi might become the first to launch such a smartphone on August 7 in China. It could be followed by Realme and Samsung might follow soon. A new report states that the Korean company is working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. A new rumor claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A-series smartphone as soon as September. If not in September, the device could be launched in October.

Samsung will take on Redmi and Realme with Galaxy A-series

This should not come as a surprise since Samsung is the supplier for the new 64-megapixel sensor. The company launched its ISOCELL Bright GW1 in May as the world’s first 64-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones. It was initially believed that Samsung will get first dibs on the sensor. However, it now seems certain that Chinese smartphone makers will beat the Korean brand. Tipster Ice Universe claims on Twitter that Samsung has “restarted plans to launch” a 64-megapixel camera smartphone.

By the way, this month, Redmi will also release a 64MP camera phone, Samsung also restarted plans to launch 64MP A series phones in September-October. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 2, 2019

The tweet mentions September-October as the timeline for the launch of this Galaxy A-series device. Redmi will launch its first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera on August 7. Realme, Xiaomi’s strongest competitor, is hosting an event on August 8 in Delhi, where it will showcase its 64-megapixel camera smartphone. The back-to-back announcements suggest that we have officially entered the megapixel race. Both the Chinese smartphone makers have created a lot of hype for the new Samsung GW1 sensor for mobile devices.

Realme was the first to announce using a 64-megapixel camera on its next smartphone. It also shared camera samples to detail the benefits of such a sensor. Xiaomi followed by sharing its own camera sample with the 64-megapixel shooter. With the new sensor, smartphone makers are hoping to offer better zoom functionality compared to the existing 48-megapixel sensor on current devices. A report recently claimed that Galaxy A70S will be Samsung’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel sensor. It will be an updated version of Galaxy A70 with improvements to the imaging department.