  Samsung Galaxy A01 budget smartphone launched with Infinity V-display and dual rear cameras: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A01 budget smartphone launched with Infinity V-display and dual rear cameras: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A01 is being unveiled as a budget smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. It sports a plastic body but offers competitive specifications in the market.

  Published: December 18, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A-series has become a new best-selling smartphone series for the Korean company. The revamped Galaxy A-series has been doing well in most developing markets. In order to make the series even better, Samsung is adding an entry-level model. Called Galaxy A01, the smartphone brings some of the elements seen with Galaxy M-series. It features a design like the one seen in M-series including the Infinity-V display. Samsung’s market share is under threat from Chinese rivals like Vivo and Realme in India and the new device could help it counter these brands.

Samsung Galaxy A01: Price and Specifications

The Galaxy A01 comes just a week after the launch of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 by the company. However, the Galaxy A01 is being designed to be a cheap offering in this market. The smartphone, which was spotted at FCC earlier, is being launched without much fanfare. The official listing gives away all the information. There is no official word on the pricing just yet but we might know more closer to its launch in individual markets.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A01 is equipped with a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. The display has a waterdrop Infinity-V design and the device sports a plastic body. It is powered by an octa-core processor, where four performance cores are clocked at 1.95GHz and four efficiency cores are clocked at 1.45GHz. There is option for 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

There is two Nano SIM slot and a dedicated slot for microSD card as well. For imaging, the Galaxy A01 comes equipped with dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture while the second camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and includes accelerometer, proximity and light sensor. It also includes FM Radio and is available in black, blue and red color.

