Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications leaked online

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A01 Core in India as early as this month.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 9:10 PM IST
samsung logo stock

The development of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has been in the spotlight for some time. The device will be the company’s latest entry-level Android Go smartphone. Now, a source has exclusively shared almost all information about the specifications of this phone with Sammobile. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has already been approved by Brazil and Indonesia certification authority. But the information on the model’s technical data was scarce until now. Its specifications are to be very basic because the device is created for emerging markets, where customers do not have a huge budget and would like to have a smartphone with a larger screen and convenient internet access. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core expected specifications

According to the leak by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy A01 Core will feature the MediaTek MT6739 chipset. The SoC will also be accompanied by 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. The smartphone will flaunt a 5.3-inch LCD screen, with a resolution of 1480×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Also Read - Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones after Apple

For the camera, this phone will feature an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture with an LED flash. At the front, it will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A01 Core will also run the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system and has a battery capacity of 3,000mAh.
Reportedly, this device will also come with a MicroUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for microSD cards and dual SIM. This new entry-level device returns a feature of the past time, such as the removable battery. It seems we still have to wait a while longer to get more leaks regarding the specifications of this Galaxy A01 Core.

There is still no information on the launch date and price. However, as the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has already started its production in India, we can expect its official announcement soon. There is a possibility that the launch could happen as soon as later this month.

  Published Date: July 10, 2020 9:10 PM IST

