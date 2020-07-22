comscore Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know
News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know

News

Inspecting the specifications of the device, the company is aiming at the entry-level smartphone segment with the Galaxy A01 Core. Let’s check out the details around the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core here including specifications and pricing.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 10:49 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Android 10 Go Edition

Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest smartphone in the market. Looking at the details around the specifications, the company has launched the Galaxy A01 Core. The device will go on sale from July 24, 2020, and will be available in three color options. These options include Blue, Black, and Red offering users some choice. Inspecting the specifications of the device, the company is aiming at the entry-level smartphone segment with the Galaxy A01 Core. Here, the device maker will compete with rivals including Xiaomi, HMD Global, and others. Let’s check out the details around the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core here including specifications and pricing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched; details

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the company launched the device in Indonesia without any formal event. Now, let’s focus on the specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy A01 Core features a5.3-inch PLS display panel with HD+ display resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. We also get thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the screen but it is an entry-level smartphone. The smartphone will run on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with up to 32GB internal storage and 1 GB RAM. We will also get expandable storage through a microSD card to increase the storage depending on our needs. The company noted that it will offer two storage variants of the device including a 16GB option and a 32GB option. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash unit. Looking at the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The highlight of the entire experience will likely be the Android 10 Go Edition to run the smartphone. For some context, Go Edition is designed to run on smartphones with limited RAM. Also Read - Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

We will also get a 3,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. Other features include a 3.5mm audio socket along with a hybrid SIM slot. Finally, the company has priced the device at IDR 999,000 or about Rs 5,000. This pricing is part of a time-limited offer and will end tomorrow. After the offer, the device will sell at 1,099,000 IDR or Rs 5,600. The company has not shared any details on the launch or availability in the Indian market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 10:49 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy A01

9999

Android 10 with One UI 2
Snapdragon 439 SoC (rumored)
13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
PUBG Mobile new features to stop spectating cheating system is live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile new features to stop spectating cheating system is live

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

MIUI 12 का अपडेट अगस्त तक इन शाओमी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा, देखिए लिस्ट

Tata Sky ने पुराने हिंदी एनुअल पैक को किया रिप्लेस, अब इतने रुपये करने होंगे खर्च

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core स्मार्टफोन 3000mAh बैटरी और 8 MP कैमरा के साथ 5500 रुपये में लॉन्च

Asus ROG Phone 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च लाइव इवेंट

Realme C11 आज पहली बार 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, सबसे कम कीमत में 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

News

Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 goes on first sale today

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers