Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest smartphone in the market. Looking at the details around the specifications, the company has launched the Galaxy A01 Core. The device will go on sale from July 24, 2020, and will be available in three color options. These options include Blue, Black, and Red offering users some choice. Inspecting the specifications of the device, the company is aiming at the entry-level smartphone segment with the Galaxy A01 Core. Here, the device maker will compete with rivals including Xiaomi, HMD Global, and others. Let’s check out the details around the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core here including specifications and pricing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched; details

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the company launched the device in Indonesia without any formal event. Now, let’s focus on the specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy A01 Core features a5.3-inch PLS display panel with HD+ display resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. We also get thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the screen but it is an entry-level smartphone. The smartphone will run on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with up to 32GB internal storage and 1 GB RAM. We will also get expandable storage through a microSD card to increase the storage depending on our needs. The company noted that it will offer two storage variants of the device including a 16GB option and a 32GB option. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash unit. Looking at the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The highlight of the entire experience will likely be the Android 10 Go Edition to run the smartphone. For some context, Go Edition is designed to run on smartphones with limited RAM. Also Read - Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

We will also get a 3,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. Other features include a 3.5mm audio socket along with a hybrid SIM slot. Finally, the company has priced the device at IDR 999,000 or about Rs 5,000. This pricing is part of a time-limited offer and will end tomorrow. After the offer, the device will sell at 1,099,000 IDR or Rs 5,600. The company has not shared any details on the launch or availability in the Indian market.

