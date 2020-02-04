Samsung has seen renewed success with the Galaxy A-series in major markets. The success has also meant that the company has consistently introduced new devices in this segment. Late last year, the Korean company quietly added a new smartphone called the Galaxy A01. It was meant to be an entry-level device to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. While details about this device were scant back then, we have more information about the device now.

Samsung is making the Galaxy A01 available first in Vietnam, where it will be available in Black, Blue and Red colors. The smartphone is priced at VDN 2,790,000 (around Rs 8,550) and will be available starting February 6. Considering it is a budget device, we might see the smartphone launch in other markets soon. The Korean company has lost momentum in India and has dropped to third place in terms of market share.

Samsung Galaxy A01: Price and Specifications

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung dropped to third place during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Galaxy A01 could be a way for the company to bounce back in the competitive market. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and a water drop Infinity-V design. It has a plastic body and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile processor. There is an option for 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card slot.

It has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter offering f/2.2 aperture. There is also a second 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. The front camera is a 5-megapixel shooter and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It comes equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, promising a full day of battery life. There are two Nano SIM slots and a dedicated slot for microSD card as well. For imaging, the Galaxy A01 comes equipped with dual rear camera setup.

