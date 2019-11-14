comscore Samsung Galaxy A01 clears FCC certification; reveals dual rear cameras
News

News

The Samsung Galaxy A01 has been spotted with model numbers SM-A015F and SM-A015F/DS. The company is soon expected to launch this entry-level phone.

Samsung Galaxy A01

(Photo: FCC listing/GSMArena)

Samsung seems to be working on a new Galaxy A series smartphone. Samsung‘s Galaxy A01 device has allegedly received the US FCC certificate. This suggests that the Galaxy A10e is close to launch and we will get some intimation soon. The same Samsung phone was also recently spotted in the database of Geekbench. The Galaxy A01 has model numbers SM-A015F and SM-A015F/DS. These are reportedly the single SIM and dual-SIM variants.

The FCC listing reveals that the upcoming budget phone from Samsung will pack a 3,000mAh battery. It is also said to features a dual rear camera setup. The rest of the details are currently unknown. The schematics shared on the FCC shows that the device will offer a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset might not come with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. This Samsung device is unlikely to include an in-display fingerprint sensor as Galaxy A01 is an entry-level phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 November security patch now rolling out

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 November security patch now rolling out

The FCC listing doesn’t reveal any other details about the Galaxy A01. However, the Geekbench listing suggested that the budget-friendly phone will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The listing also revealed that the handset could pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It will reportedly be backed by a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, GSMArena reports. Samsung is likely to offer the option to expand the internal storage of the device. Past reports hint that the Galaxy A01 could sport a compact 5.7-inch screen.

Separately, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy A51 phone. This device will also fall under the brand’s Galaxy A series. This phone might become the first smartphone in Galaxy A-series to feature a punch-hole display. The Galaxy A51 is not expected to launch before next year but it has already appeared in the form of render. The render of the device hints at Galaxy A51 coming with a design similar to that of Galaxy Note 10. It is tipped to feature a top-center positioned punch-hole camera design. The smartphone is likely to measure 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9mm in dimensions and sport a 6.5-inch display.

Features Samsung Galaxy A50
Price 16990
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9610
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage
Rear Camera 25MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 4,000mAh

