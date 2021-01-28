comscore Samsung Galaxy A02 launched, specifications, price, and India launch
Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with price under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy A02 has been launched with a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC, among others.

Samsung Galaxy A02 has been launched with a price starting at THB 2,999, which roughly translates to around Rs 7,300. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung smartphone include a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, a 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera in the front. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 listed on Amazon India, to be priced under Rs 7,000

The Samsung Galaxy A02 has been launched in Thailand for now. There are no official words on the India launch of the device yet. With the Galaxy A02, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of other entry-level smartphones including the Xiaomi Redmi 9 series, Realme C series, among others. Let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung smartphone offers to consumers. Also Read - 5 tips to keep in mind before buying a second-hand smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications

The Galaxy A02 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The device is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W quad-core processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in various RAM and storage options including – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot that can expand storage by up to 1TB. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

On the camera front, the Samsung smartphone features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the smartphone includes a 5-megapixel image sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

The smartphone also includes a big 5000mAh battery with support for 7.75W fast charging support in the box. There are several connectivity options as well like 4G LTE connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, micro-USB port, among others. The phone weighs around 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A02 price

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched the Galaxy A02 in three models. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at THB 2,999 (which is roughly around Rs 7,300). Samsung has not revealed the price of the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone also comes in four colours including Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 9:42 AM IST

