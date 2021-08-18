Samsung Galaxy A03s launches as another budget smartphone in India

Samsung adds another smartphone in its ever-expanding range of affordable phones in India with the Galaxy A03s. With a starting price of Rs 11,499, the Galaxy A03s aims to take on the multitude of Realme and Redmi smartphones with popular features consumers ask for. The target consumer for the phone is someone who seeks a large display, a big battery, and a simple design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Price, full specs, India launch details

The Galaxy A03s comes in two variants at the moment. There’s the base version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that costs Rs 11,499. The higher-end version comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, costing Rs 12,499. The phone is available in black, blue and white colours with a matte finish. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Galaxy A03s launches with dated specs

Despite aiming to target young customers, the Galaxy A03s is built out of dated parts that look obsolete for a sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone in 2021. The Galaxy A03s is using a very old MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is paired with Samsung’s One UI 3.1 Core experience based on Android 11. Phone in this price range usually offer the more powerful Helio G series chips and Snapdragon 600 series chips. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03s price in India, specs, design and everything else leaked ahead of launch

The phone features a 6.5-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There’s a 5-megapixel front camera sitting inside the V-shaped display notch. The rear cameras consist of a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and another 2-megapixel macro camera. The battery capacity stands at 5000mAh. Samsung hasn’t mentioned the charging power and speeds but you get a USB-C port.

Galaxy A03s customers can opt for a host of affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. Further, ICICI debit and credit card holders and customers opting for financing from Samsung Finance+, Bajaj Finance or TVS can avail cashback of Rs1000 on purchase of Galaxy A03s subject to terms and conditions.

At this price, phones like the Redmi 9 Power and the Realme Narzo 20 offer superior specifications and better overall user experience. The Motorola G10 Power is another great phone to consider with a big battery that also offers a stock Android experience and a faster Snapdragon 460 chip as well as a 48-megapixel triple rear camera.