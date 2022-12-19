Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more

Expanding its A-series smartphone line-up in India, Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones. The phones pack a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display, are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM with RAM Plus feature.

Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e price and availability:

The Samsung Galaxy A04e comes in Light Blue and Copper colours and is priced at Rs. 9,299 for 3GB + 32GB, Rs. 9,999 for 3GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 11,499. The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes in Green, Black and Copper colours and is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 12,999.

As a special offer, consumers can purchase the device with attractive EMI options starting from Rs 999. Additionally, consumers can get cashback worth Rs 1000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest and IDFC First. Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will be available on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting December 20, 2022.

“Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e carry forward the A series legacy with segment-leading features like 8GB memory with RAM Plus, high storage of up to 128GB, a massive 5000mAh battery and Face Recognition to unlock your phone. With these awesome features, the new Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones are targeted at consumers looking for smooth multitasking at an affordable price,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e specifications:

The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen of 720 x 1600 resolution. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that can clock up to 2.3GHz. The phones offer 8GB RAM using RAM Plus which allows users to expand RAM size as per their requirements. Both come with the Android 12 full version out of the box.

The Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A04e smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, both the phones sport a 5MP camera sensor.

The connectivity options on the two smartphones are more or less similar and include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, and LTE.