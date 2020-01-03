Samsung recently released a January 2020 security update for a few smartphones. Now, the company has rolled out the same update for the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30. The update brings in the latest security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

The latest update for the Galaxy A10 bumps up the software version from ASK3 to ASL4 for the SM-A105G variant. The Galaxy A10s gets the software version number ASL3 for the SM-A107F variant. The Galaxy A20, on the other hand, brings the build number to ASL2 for the SM-A205F variant. Lastly, the Galaxy A30 update is rolling out with the ASL1 software version for the SM-A305F variant, PiunikaWeb reports.

The update does not bring any new features, but just bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. New features will come as a part of the Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. However, there is no clarity on when the devices will get the update.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in stages for all four Galaxy A-series smartphones. If you own either of the Galaxy devices, you will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification.

Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install. The firmware is also available to download from Samsung FUS (Firmware Update Server). In case users want to flash it manually on their Galaxy device.

Samsung One UI 2.0 Android 10 update roadmap

Last month, Samsung released the Android 10 update roadmap for its range of smartphones. The list revealed that Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to six devices in May 2020. These include Galaxy A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s, and M10s.