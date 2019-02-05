Samsung Galaxy A10, A20 and A30 launch tipped for India; expected to start at Rs 8,490

After the Galaxy M lineup, Samsung will now reportedly bring three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India in the budget segment. According to Mysmartprice, sources have confirmed that Samsung is all set to bring Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A30 smartphones in A-series. All the three upcoming smartphones will come with AMOLED displays.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, and A30 were recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database. According to the listing, all three smartphones were seen sporting Exynos 7885 octa-core processor. Other information revealed by the Geekbench listings included different RAM configurations.

As per the latest report, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A-Series to is likely to start at Rs 8,490 in India. It is said to go on sale in India by the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of the second quarter. In terms of battery capacity, all three models are claimed to come with a 4000mAh or lower capacity battery.

When alleged Samsung Galaxy A10 with model number SM-A105F made an appearance on Geekbench, it revealed some key specifications of the phone. It was noted to come with 2GB of RAM, suggesting that this would be an entry-level smartphone. Other specifications suggested that the smartphone will ship with latest Android Pie OS.

Samsung is said to unveil around nine smartphones under its mid-range series in the first half of this year. The model numbers of the devices reportedly are SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905.

Furthermore, the South Korean giant is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship Galaxy S10 family ahead of MWC 2019, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20 at Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to launch a standard Galaxy S10 model, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite aka Galaxy S10 E, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant as well.