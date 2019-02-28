Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch: LIVE updates on price, availability, specifications, features

A day after launching the Galaxy M30, Samsung is today launching refreshed versions of its Galaxy A smartphones. As a part of this refreshed series, the company is today set to take the wraps off three smartphones. These include the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50.

With its new Galaxy M-series and today’s Galaxy A-series, Samsung is taking the competition to the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor in the highly competitive price segment. The company has already officially announced the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50, which were also showcased at MWC 2019. We already know everything there is to know about these two devices, except the pricing and availability details. We are also waiting to know about the Galaxy A10, which seems like the most affordable of the three.

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series launch event kicks off at 12:00PM today. Though the company is not live streaming the event, we are on ground to bring you all the announcements. Follow this space for all the updates in real-time.