comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch: LIVE updates on price, availability, specifications, features
News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch: LIVE updates on price, availability, specifications, features

The refreshed Samsung Galaxy A-series was recently showcased at MWC 2019.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 11:09 AM IST
samsung galaxy a-series

A day after launching the Galaxy M30, Samsung is today launching refreshed versions of its Galaxy A smartphones. As a part of this refreshed series, the company is today set to take the wraps off three smartphones. These include the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50.

With its new Galaxy M-series and today’s Galaxy A-series, Samsung is taking the competition to the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor in the highly competitive price segment. The company has already officially announced the Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50, which were also showcased at MWC 2019. We already know everything there is to know about these two devices, except the pricing and availability details. We are also waiting to know about the Galaxy A10, which seems like the most affordable of the three.

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series launch event kicks off at 12:00PM today. Though the company is not live streaming the event, we are on ground to bring you all the announcements. Follow this space for all the updates in real-time.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50
Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
  • Published Date: February 28, 2019 11:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
thumb-img
News
BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
News
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

News

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates
Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 launched: Price in India, features
Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

हिंदी समाचार

आज लॉन्च होने वाले सैमसंग Galaxy A50 की कीमत 19,990 रुपये से होगी शुरू : रिपोर्ट

Realme के CEO ने रियलमी 3 Pro को ट्विटर पर किया टीज, Redmi Note 7 Pro को किया ट्रोल

Samsung भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, और Galaxy A50, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates
News
Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked

News

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update
Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

News

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked
Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits