Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March, seeks $4 billion in sales in 2019: Report

Samsung will be bringing a refreshed Galaxy A series range of smartphones globally starting next month. The South Korean company is targeting $4 billion in sales in 2019, reported Reuters. Samsung India’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Ranjivjit Singh, suggested that the company is planning to unveil one smartphone from the Galaxy A series every month, starting the first one March, through to June.

Reports have already tipped that Samsung is working on three devices – the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Some of these smartphones have already been spotted in leaks, benchmarks and renders too. Now, Samsung’s CMO has also confirmed the existence of these upcoming A lineup of smartphones.

Samsung is expecting new Galaxy A range of smartphones to generate sales of $4 billion in sales in 2019. It again will be targeted at millennials (just like the M series – M10 and M20) with pricing between Rs. 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Singh although didn’t reveal specific details about these phones.

“This is going to be really big … We’re talking about (sales) in the range of $4 billion in this year, in terms of just the Galaxy A series,” Singh told Reuters in a telephonic interview.

According to Counterpoint, Samsung’s local assembly of all phones ended 2018 with 24 percent share of the Indian market by shipments, behind Xiaomi’s 28 percent. The company reportedly filed Rs 37,000 crores revenue in the year to end-March 2018 from the Samsung mobile phone sales in India.

In terms of A series, the Galaxy A10 will be an entry-level model while the A30 and A50 will pack mid-range to flagship level internals. Almost all specs are already out in various leaks, and now we feel that at least one of them will launch next month.