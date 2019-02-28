Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

Smartphone giant Samsung is all set to launch its latest smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A series in India today. As part of the lineup, the company is planning to launch three smartphones at the event including the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50. The company has already announced the specifications of its Galaxy A30 and A50 in an official announcement just two days back so we already know what to expect from the devices. The company is holding a formal event at 12 noon today where it will launch the new devices.

It looks like the company will not be live streaming the event online but we will be at the event to bring you updates about everything as happens. This launch comes just a day after the company revealed its latest smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy M series, the Samsung Galaxy M30. As previously reported, the company has already stated that it will launch a number of Galaxy A branded devices in the coming months. As noted earlier, the company is launching these many devices to take on its competitors including Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and more across different price segments.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Launching multiple devices across the price range while covering any possible gaps in the price spectrum will provide users with plenty of options to choose from. Talking about the Galaxy A series, similar to the Galaxy M series, the company has revamped the design of the devices to match what a number of Chinese smartphone makers are offering in the market. After this launch, the number of devices that the company has launched in India this year will reach 6.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications and price

The Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and Infinity-U notch. It comes with a “3G Glasstic” back, a plastic material that looks and feels like Glass. The device is powered by an Octa-core SoC where two CPUs are clocked at 1.8GHz, and six cores are clocked at 1.6GHz. It will be available in two variants, the first with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the second with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for support for expandable storage.

The front of the device comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and the back comes with a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Galaxy A30 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Samsung has also added a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device along with a number of other features.

These features include Samsung Pay, Bixby Home, and Bixby Reminder features. We are not sure about the version of Android that the device will run but it is expected to sport Android Pie out of the box. The company has not revealed anything about the pricing of the device but it is likely that it be around the Rs 20,000 marker.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and price

Samsung Galaxy A50 shares some of its specifications with the Galaxy A20 including display and battery. It is powered by an Octa-core SoC with four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The company will offer two variants of the device where the first comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the second with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similar to A30, A50 also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage.

The front of the device comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera with a triple rear camera setup. The rear setup includes a 25-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Galaxy A50 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner along with Samsung Pay, Bixby Voice, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Reminder features. Considering that A50 is somewhat of a high-end device, the company is likely to price it somewhere in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 price range.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications and price

We don’t know much about the specifications of the Galaxy A10 but it is likely to be the bridge between the Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. The device is likely to sport a smaller display with a price of around Rs 15,000. However, it is likely to come with a similar design to what we have seen in the Galaxy A30 and A50 devices. Taking a look at the teaser of the device that Samsung posted on its official Twitter account, it is likely that the device will come with a single camera set up on the back without any fingerprint scanner.