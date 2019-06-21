The Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 are now available in Gold color in India. The devices are already available in Black, Blue, and Red color variants. Interested customers can get the devices via Samsung India’s online store. The new color variant of the handsets is also available via Amazon India and Flipkart. To recall, the Galaxy A10 was launched alongside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy A20 specifications, features

The Galaxy A20 made its debuts in the country in April. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with HD+ resolution. It has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Infinity-V display notch. The device draws its power from Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7884 octa-core SoC. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. So, you can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB. In the camera department, Samsung has added dual cameras on the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Furthermore, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The back of the device has a fingerprint scanner. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB port, FM radio, NFC, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device also comes with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications, features

The Galaxy A10 is a more affordable device and comes with a plastic body. The smartphone sports a tall 6.2-inch Infinity V display running at HD+ resolution. Under the hood is the company’s home-brewed Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. A dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

In the photography department, you get a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner, but does come with face unlock feature. To keep things ticking, the smartphone packs a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also comes with standard 5W charging over microUSB.

Features Samsung Galaxy A20 Samsung Galaxy A10 Price 12490 8490 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC Exynos 7884 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,400mAh

Story Timeline