Samsung Galaxy A10 case leak gives us a glimpse at the design

The new images show an unusual design of the rear panel of the device.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 5:00 PM IST
Samsung’s is well on its way to refresh its Galaxy A series of smartphones, which have long been in the rumor mills. Now an image leak from the case makers of the series of smartphones has revealed the render of the upcoming Galaxy A10 from Samsung. Samsung is planning to launch the refreshed series which includes the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 on February 28, which makes it the same day as the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India.

Now according to the images which have been posted by SlashLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy A10 is set to have an almost bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch, like the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The power and the volume rocker buttons are on the right hand panel of the device and the bottom seems to have a cutout for the 3.5mm headphone socket, USB connector and microphone. The top panel also seems to have opening for a microphone. But what is interesting is that the Galaxy M10 seems to have the speakers at the bottom left of the back panel. The rear has a single camera setup with an LED flash and there is no sign of a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A10 leaked specifications and features

According to a leak on MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A10 will be an entry-level model in the A-series, and will come with a plastic body. It will feature a 6.2-inch Infinity V display and have HD+ resolution. Under the hood, an Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz is expected, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Talking about cameras, a single 13-megapixel snapper at the back, and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front is expected. The smartphone will lack a fingerprint scanner, but will come with face unlock feature. There will be two SIM card slots, and a dedicated micro SD card slot for further expansion. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh battery, but come with 5W charging over microUSB.

