Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world: Report

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has emerged as the best-selling Android device in the world, with a total of 30.3 million shipments that accounts for a 1.8 percent market share.

  Published: February 28, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Samsung released a plethora of Galaxy A-series smartphones in the market in 2019. The success of these devices helped the South Korean smartphone marker to gain its market share back. Now, according to a report by the analyst company Omida, the Samsung Galaxy A10 was the world’s best-selling Android smartphone model in 2019. While that is in the Android world, the Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11 takes the cake overall.

Globally, smartphone shipments also reached a total of 1.37 billion units in 2019. The Apple iPhone XR shipped 46.3 million units and captured 3 percent market share worldwide in 2019. Apple iPhone 11, with its updated specifications and features, shipped 37.3 million units for second place and 2.1 percent market share worldwide in 2019. Apple today accounts for two of the world’s top five best selling phones of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series, on the other hand, accounts for the rest of the best selling top smartphone models of 2019. The Galaxy A10 has emerged as the best-selling Android device, with a total of 30.3 million shipments that accounts for a 1.8 percent market share. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A20 also secured the forth and five top-selling smartphone spots in 2019, respectively. With the Galaxy A50 having a total of 24.2 million units sold. It got a market share of 1.7 percent, while the Galaxy A20 took 1.1 percent shares, with a total of 19.2 million units sold.

Samsung Galaxy A10 price, features

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A10 made its debut back in March 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. The device features an Exynos 7884 SoC paired with a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and packs a 3,400 mAh battery. The Galaxy A10 sports a 12-megapixel single camera setup at the back with an f/1.9 aperture. Furthermore, the handset is currently priced at Rs. 7,999 for the base variant, which comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

  Published Date: February 28, 2020 5:22 PM IST

