Samsung rolls out Android 10 update for three phones

It seems that Samsung is rolling out the Android 10 update for a lot of its phones. Earlier today, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy J6 has started receiving the latest Android OS. Now, the company has pushed the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A10. Both the smartphones have not received the Android 10 update, but also the security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy A20e’s Android 10 update bumps up the software version to A202FXXU3BTC7. It brings the April Android security patch. However, the Galaxy A10’s update adds security patches for the month of March. The latest firmware A105FDDU3BTCA is 1.2GB in size. Both the phones are also getting Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Samsung has also pushed the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A60. It is 1.9GB in size and brings in One UI 2.0 and March 2020 Android security patch. This Android 10 update is currently being rolled out in China and South Korea, SamMobile reports. The South Korean giant is expected to roll out the same update to other markets as well. If you haven’t yet received the Android 10 update, you can manually check for it in your phone’s Settings > Software update menu.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy J6 (SM-J600G) models from 2018 are also receiving the update. It comes with the firmware version J600GUBU6CTC8 and includes a list of proprietary features from OneUI 2.0. Along with some performance improvements and bug fixes, Samsung has also included March 2020 security patch in this Android 10 update. Although, there is no official changelog available.

Separately, just yesterday, Samsung launched around five phones in the US. These include Galaxy A21, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A01, and Galaxy A11. The A01 smartphone is an entry-level phone and is available for $109 (around Rs 8,320). The new Galaxy A71 is essentially the same phone as the original version, but with 5G support and different chipset. The A21 comes with a price label of $499 (approx Rs 38,120).