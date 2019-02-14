comscore
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 full specifications leaked ahead of launch

All three smartphones will reportedly come with a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 4:05 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 4

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung has refreshed its smartphone line-up starting with the M-series, and now the company is gearing up to come up with A-series (2019) devices. We have already learned that Samsung is working on three devices – the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Some of these smartphones have already been spotted in leaks, benchmarks and renders too. Now, a fresh leak spills the beans over the expected specifications and features too.

Samsung Galaxy A10 leaked specifications and features

According to a leak on MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A10 will be an entry-level model in the A-series, and will come with a plastic body. It will feature a 6.2-inch Infinity V display and have HD+ resolution. Under the hood, an Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz is expected, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Talking about cameras, a single 13-megapixel snapper at the back, and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front is likely to be in tow. The smartphone will lack a fingerprint scanner, but will come with face unlock feature. There will be two SIM card slots, and a dedicated micro SD card slot for further expansion. To keep things ticking, the smartphone will pack a 4,000mAh battery, but come with 5W charging over microUSB.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30 leaked specifications and features

Coming to Galaxy A30, the smartphone will come with 3D glossy back made from plastic material. There will be a 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display running at full HD+. It will be powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage. In the photography department, a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens is expected. For selfies and video calling, a 16-megapixel front camera is likely to be in tow.

To keep things ticking, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over Type C will be in place. The smartphone is also likely to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leak also hints at Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker support.

Samsung Galaxy A50 leaked specifications and features

Lastly, the flagship model in the series will reportedly pack an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will share the same design and display as the Galaxy A30. Under the hood, a it will be powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

In the photography department, a triple camera setup of 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens will be in tow. Up front, there will be a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Just like the other two A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A50 will also come with a 4,000mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging over Type C.

There is, however, one thing that the leak doesn’t clarify – the Android OS version that these phones will run on. Currently, the flagship smartphones are being updated to Android Pie OS, but the older devices are still stuck on Android Oreo. Even the recently launched Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 don’t come with Android Pie OS, which is something disappointing.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 4:05 PM IST

