Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A10 has made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing key specifications. The smartphone will most likely be the wallet-friendly device under the Galaxy A-series. The listing reveals that the device could house Samsung‘s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset. The same 14nm octa-core chipset is also said to power the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30. However, other reports suggest that the Galaxy A10 might be built on the recently launched Exynos 7904.

The new Galaxy A-Series is said to being developed to take on a range of affordable devices from rival companies. The Galaxy A10 would come with 2GB of RAM, suggesting that this would be an entry-level smartphone. It will ship with the latest Android Pie OS, as per the listing. The smartphone is listed with model number SM-A105F, and has scored 1,103 in single-core test, and 3,324 in multi-core test.

The results appear identical to Galaxy A30 Geekbench listing. Besides, Samsung is said to unveil around nine smartphones under its mid-range series in the first half of this year. The model numbers of the devices reportedly are SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905.

Furthermore, the South Korean giant is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship Galaxy S10 family ahead of MWC 2019, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20 at Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to launch a standard Galaxy S10 model, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite aka Galaxy S10 E, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant as well.