comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing
News

Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing

News

The listing reveals that the device could house Samsung's home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 4:40 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18 (1)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A10 has made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing key specifications. The smartphone will most likely be the wallet-friendly device under the Galaxy A-series. The listing reveals that the device could house Samsung‘s home-brewed Exynos 7885 chipset. The same 14nm octa-core chipset is also said to power the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30. However, other reports suggest that the Galaxy A10 might be built on the recently launched Exynos 7904.

The new Galaxy A-Series is said to being developed to take on a range of affordable devices from rival companies. The Galaxy A10 would come with 2GB of RAM, suggesting that this would be an entry-level smartphone. It will ship with the latest Android Pie OS, as per the listing. The smartphone is listed with model number SM-A105F, and has scored 1,103 in single-core test, and 3,324 in multi-core test.

The results appear identical to Galaxy A30 Geekbench listing. Besides, Samsung is said to unveil around nine smartphones under its mid-range series in the first half of this year. The model numbers of the devices reportedly are SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705 and SM-A905.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Furthermore, the South Korean giant is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship Galaxy S10 family ahead of MWC 2019, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20 at Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to launch a standard Galaxy S10 model, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite aka Galaxy S10 E, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant as well.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release
thumb-img
News
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
thumb-img
News
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G
thumb-img
News
Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14 and ZenBook 15 launched in India

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing
OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 variant's battery capacity revealed
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

News

DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G

News

LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G

हिंदी समाचार

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T vs Vivo NEX: जानें कौन स्मार्टफोन है बेहतर

BSNL ने ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर 25 प्रतिशत कैशबैक ऑफर को 28 फरवरी तक बढ़ाया

आसुस ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये तीन नए लैपटॉप, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वनप्लस ने एप्पल का उड़ाया मजाक, पूछा हे सिरी, भारत का नंबर-1 प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन कौन है?

11 साल के बच्चे ने PUBG गेम को बंद करने के लिए सरकार को लिखी चिट्ठी

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing
News
Samsung Galaxy A10 key specifications revealed by Geekbench listing
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release

News

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release
Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro variant could launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support

News

Bluetooth 5.1 to have advanced device direction support
OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

News

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018