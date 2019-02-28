Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung has completely refreshed its entry-level and affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of Galaxy M-series, and now the company has also refreshed its mid-range Galaxy A-series. At an event in Mumbai, Samsung launched three new smartphones in the new A-series, which includes the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A50. All three smartphones come with a 4,000mAh battery, ship with Android Pie OS, and more. The Galaxy A50, which is the top-end model, comes with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 price in India

The Galaxy A10 is priced at Rs 8,490 (3GB RAM and 32GB storage), whereas the Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB variant. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will be available from March 2, and Galaxy A10 will go on sale from March 20 via Samsung online store, and leading e-commerce sites.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications and features

The affordable model of the lot, the Galaxy A10, comes with a plastic body and features a 6.2-inch Infinity V display running at HD+ resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7884B SoC clocked at 1.6GHz. A dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

In the photography department, you get a single 13-megapixel snapper at the back with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video calling. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner, but does come with face unlock feature. To keep things ticking, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery, but comes with standard 5W charging over microUSB.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications and features

The Galaxy A30 comes with a 3D glossy back made from plastic material. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity U super AMOLED display running at full HD+ resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. In the photography department, a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens is present. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over Type C. The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also supports Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, Dolby Atmos and AR sticker.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications and features

The flagship model in the series, the Galaxy A50 packs an in-display fingerprint scanner and shares the same design as the Galaxy A30. Under the hood is an Exynos 9610 SoC. The other highlight of the smartphone is the triple camera setup of 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens at the back. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Just like the other two A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A50 also comes with a 4,000mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging over Type C. On the software front, all three smartphones come with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.