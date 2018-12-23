comscore
Samsung Galaxy A10 rumored to be company's first smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor

The Galaxy A10 might beat Galaxy S10 to become Samsung's first device with an in-display fingerprint sensor to the market.

  • Published: December 23, 2018 11:15 AM IST
Samsung launched Galaxy A8s last week as one of the first devices in the market with an in-screen camera technology. While the smartphone adopts a new method to house the front camera, it missed out one key technology: in-display fingerprint sensor. Most reports suggested that Galaxy S10, the next flagship smartphone from the Korean company, will be the first to get that technology.

However, a new leak says Samsung’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor will be the Galaxy A10 and not Galaxy S10. According to a leak originating from China, Samsung is working on an upper mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphone, called the Galaxy A10, that will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The tweet from the Chinese leakster does not reveal any additional information about Samsung’s upcoming smartphone. But this isn’t the first time that we have heard about the Galaxy A10 being an higher end Galaxy A-series smartphone. The same leakster had first revealed that Samsung has a high end Galaxy A smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

This is in-line with the new piece of information and the Galaxy A10 would be ideal as a smartphone with both in-display fingerprint sensor and Qualcomm’s flagship processor. This becomes particularly plausible when you look at Galaxy A8s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh had said, early in the year, that the company will bring premium features down to its budget and mid-range smartphone segment. This could be part of that move where the company might be trying to Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus, with a mid-range device that has both an in-display fingerprint sensor and a powerful processor to back it up.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2018 11:15 AM IST

