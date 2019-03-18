Samsung Galaxy A10 with 6.2-inch display, Android Pie OS goes on sale for Rs 8,490

A couple of weeks back, Samsung launched three smartphones in India under its refreshed A-series. These include the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50. While two smartphones had already gone on sale, the Galaxy A10 goes on sale starting today. The most affordable smartphone in the lineup, it is priced at Rs 8,490 and will only be available in one variant – 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Unlike the Galaxy M-series smartphones that are online exclusives, the Galaxy A-series smartphones will be available via both online and offline channels. You can buy one from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm and Samsung’s online store. The Galaxy A10 will also be available at retail stores across India.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A10 specifications and features

The Galaxy A10 comes with a plastic body and features a 6.2-inch Infinity V display running at HD+ resolution (720x1520pixels), and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7884 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. A dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

In the photography department, Samsung has added a single 13-megapixel snapper at the back having aperture of f/1.9. The camera is backed with an LED flash as well. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. While the Galaxy A10 lacks a fingerprint scanner, it relies on front camera for face unlock feature. To keep things ticking, the is armed with a 3,400mAh battery, but comes with standard 5W charging over microUSB. On the software front, it comes with Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.