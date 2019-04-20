Samsung Galaxy A10e appears on WiFi certification site as a cheaper version of Galaxy A10

comscore
Samsung Galaxy A10e is expected to be a less expensive variant of the Galaxy A10. The device will join the Galaxy A20e which was launched a cheaper variant of Galaxy A20.

  • Published: April 20, 2019 10:54 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A-series, which was revamped early this year, has been off to a great start. The company recently launched the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 at an event in Bangkok and launched the Galaxy A70 in the Indian market last week. The launch of Galaxy A70 in India was accompanied by a message that the company has sold over 2 million Galaxy A smartphones in just 40 days. Samsung has already introduced the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 as part of revamped Galaxy A-series globally.

Now, it might be preparing to add another model to that lineup. The Korean electronics giant might soon introduce a model that could be cheaper than the Galaxy A10. Likely to be called Galaxy A10e, the smartphone will follow the strategy seen with the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20e lineup. A Samsung smartphone bearing model number SM-A102U has been certified by the WiFi Alliance and it is now expected to make its debut as Galaxy A10e.

The certification site reveals that the model will run Android 9 Pie and support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and it will be a step up from Galaxy A10 which does not support dual-band connection. This could also mean that the Galaxy A10e uses a different chipset than the Exynos 7884 powering the Galaxy A10. There is not much to discern from the certification but the Galaxy A10e is likely to feature a smaller display and battery compared to its sibling.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

To recall, the Galaxy A10 packs a 6.2-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC. It comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via SD card slot. For imaging, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The Galaxy A10 is priced at Rs 8,490 in India and the A10e could be even cheaper in terms of price.

