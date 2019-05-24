Samsung Galaxy A10e makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy A-series, which was revamped early this year, has enjoyed a great rerun and it seems the South Korean company wants to keep the streak going. The last Galaxy A series smartphone the company launched were the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 recently and launched the Galaxy A70 in the Indian market as well. The launch of Galaxy A70 in India was accompanied by a message that the company has sold over 2 million Galaxy A smartphones in just 40 days. Samsung has already introduced the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 as part of the revamped Galaxy A-series globally.

Last month, a report hinted that Samsung is preparing to add another model to that lineup. And that would be a vanilla variant of the Galaxy A10, namely the Galaxy A10e. The smartphone which is expected to follow the strategy seen with the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A20e lineup recently saw it get its WiFi certification. With a model number SM-A102U, the smartphone was spotted in the WiFi Alliance. And now it has appeared on the FCC certification database as well, meaning the Galaxy A10e is close to launch and we will get some intimation soon.

Well there have been no hardware leaks yet but the previous certification site revealed that the model will run Android 9 Pie and support dual-band WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and it will be a step up from Galaxy A10 which does not support dual-band connection. This could also mean that the Galaxy A10e uses a different chipset than the Exynos 7884 powering the Galaxy A10. There is not much to discern from the certification but the Galaxy A10e is likely to feature a smaller display and battery compared to its sibling.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

To recall, the Galaxy A10 packs a 6.2-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC. It comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via SD card slot. For imaging, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The Galaxy A10 is priced at Rs 8,490 in India and the A10e could be even cheaper in terms of price.