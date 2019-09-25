comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM now available on sale
Samsung Galaxy A10s with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage now available on sale

As per the announcement, interested buyers can head to any retail store or online platform to make the purchase. Buyers can also ahead to Samsung e-Shop or Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru to buy the 3GB RAM variant.

Smartphone maker Samsung has just announced that 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the A10s is now on sale. The announcement about the sale of this higher-end variant comes just about a month after the company launched the device. As per the announcement, interested buyers can head to any retail store or online platform to make the purchase. Buyers can also ahead to Samsung e-Shop or Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru to buy the 3GB RAM variant. To clarify, the company released the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant on sale at launch last month.

Samsung Galaxy A10s sale details

To recap the details regarding the Galaxy A10s, Samsung has priced the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 10,499. Buyers will have the choice to choose from three colors including Green, Blue, and Black. For some context, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 9,499. Buyers can further push the price down of the 3GB RAM variant with the help of bank-offers, or exchange offers. For the people unaware, Galaxy A10s is likely a mid-year refresh for the Galaxy A10 that launched earlier this year.

Talking about the specifications of the device, the Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ display, and Infinity-V notch. The device is powered by Exynos SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device also comes with expandable storage with up to 512GB internal storage. Moving to the camera department, we will get a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The second camera in the setup is a 2-megapixel depth scanner with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel sensor on the front with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio socket for connectivity. The A10s runs on a 4,000mAh battery with a micro USB port at the bottom while running Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

