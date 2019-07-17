comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s features, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy A10s alleged key features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy A10s is likely to be the next smartphone in the recently refreshed Galaxy A lineup. A new leak gives us a look at some of the alleged key features and specifications.

  Published: July 17, 2019 5:37 PM IST
Samsung refreshed its Galaxy A series earlier this year. This refreshed lineup so far includes the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A80 smartphones. But, Samsung seems to be far from done. One of the rumored upcoming devices is called the Galaxy A10s. A new leak has revealed the alleged Samsung Galaxy A10s features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A10s features, specifications leaked

The alleged key features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A10s surfaced online courtesy of MSP. As the name suggests, this upcoming model will replace the Galaxy A10. The leak suggests that the Galaxy A10s will feature a thickness of 7.8mm, which is marginally thinner than the outgoing model. Under the hood will be an octa-core SoC. While the leak doesn’t specially mention the chipset, a recent report hinted at a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The cameras on the upcoming smartphone too are likely to see an upgrade. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy A10 launched with just a single 13-megapixel f/1.9 sensor at the back. Similar upgrades are likely for the front sensor as well. As per the leak, the Galaxy A10s is likely to come with an 8-megapixel front sensor. In comparison, the outgoing Galaxy A10 comes with a 5-megapixel snapper.

The battery backup too is likely to see an upgrade. The Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a 4,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the 3,400mAh battery unit on the Galaxy A10. Another big change will be on the security front. While the Galaxy A10 came without a fingerprint sensor, the upcoming Galaxy A10s is likely to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, buyers will be able to choose from color options like back, blue, and green.

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10

3

8490

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7884
13MP
  Published Date: July 17, 2019 5:37 PM IST

Video games can improve your emotional intelligence: Researchers
Video games can improve your emotional intelligence: Researchers
