Samsung Galaxy A10s One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A10s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now

The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy A10s smartphone will include several new changes in the overall UI design.

  Published: June 15, 2020 4:42 PM IST
South Korean smartphone maker Samsung seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy A10s smartphone. This new update is based on the Android 10 operating system on top of the company’s One UI 2.0 custom skin. It also brings the two-month April 2020 Android Security Patch with it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s to go official in India on June 17: Specifications, expected price and more

The latest Galaxy A10s update bumps up the software build version to A107FXXU5BTD3 and is currently available for users based in South Asia, with countries including, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The update will also expand to more regions/countries in the coming weeks. The firmware update is about 2.43 GB in size. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Galaxy A10s units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > Software update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flat Rs 5,000 cashback offer is Live: Check details

The Galaxy A10s latest Android 10 update brings a host of new features to the device. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The One UI 2.0 custom skin also brings a visual overhaul design change in the UX layout.

Samsung Galaxy A10s feature, specifications

The Galaxy A10s made its debut back in August 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port for charging.

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 4:42 PM IST

