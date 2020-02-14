comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets February 2020 security patch update

The latest update for the Galaxy A10s brings 30 several improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

  Published: February 14, 2020 4:36 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a10s-launched

Samsung recently pushed out the latest February 2020 security patch for several Galaxy devices launched in the recent times. It was the first to roll out the February security update for the smartphones, even before the Pixel devices. Now, the company is rolling out the same software update for the Galaxy A10s users as well.

The Galaxy A10s is receiving a new update, which bumps up the software build version to A107FXXU5ATB1. The One UI-based firmware is about 2.3GB in download but is based on the Android 9 Pie . The new update is rolling out for users based in the Middle East region with countries including the UAE, Iran, and Libya. The update should be available in other countries soon as well.

The OTA update is rolling out incrementally. So, it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy Z Flip units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System >> System >> System updates >> Download and install.

As detailed by Google’s Android Bulletin, the February 2020 security update fixes several high and moderate security flaws in the devices. This could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also include 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy A10s features, specifications

The Galaxy A10s smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and packs a 4,000-mAh battery. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

