Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent
News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch seems imminent

News

The Samsung Galaxy A10s has received Wi-Fi certification, which suggests that the launch is just around the corner. Read on to know more about the phone's expected specs and features.

  Published: June 28, 2019 4:43 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a10-2019- case render 1

Samsung refreshed its Galaxy A series earlier this year. The company has already launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A80 smartphones this year. Now, we have come across reports claiming two more phones will be added in the same series. This reportedly includes Galaxy A90 and the Galaxy A10s.

The Galaxy A10s will most likely be an incremental upgrade of the Galaxy A10. Last week, the Galaxy A10s was spotted listed on the FCC website. Now, the device has received Wi-Fi certification, which suggests that the launch is just around the corner. The Galaxy A10s is listed with SM-A107F/DS model number on the certification platform.

Samsung Galaxy A10s specifications (expected)

As per Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the Galaxy A10s will offer support for 2.4GHz band Wi-Fi frequency. It will also come with dual-SIM support. Apart from these, the listing doesn’t reveal anything else. The FCC listing hinted that there could be two cameras at the back, a big display, and a beefy battery. The device is likely to ship with Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The handset is also expected to offer a 3,900mAh battery under the hood. The budget phone is likely to offer a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The rest of the details of the Samsung Galaxy A10s are yet to be revealed. A previous report claim that it will be available in four color options, including red, blue, green and black. The handset could draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, Sammobile reports. It remains to be seen what major changes it will bring over the original Galaxy A10.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy A10 was launched in India earlier this year. To recall, the handset packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display. It bears a waterdrop-style notch up top. Internally, there is an Exynos 7884 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. On the imaging front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a single 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is kept alive by a small 3,400mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on the software front. The Galaxy A10 come with a starting price of Rs 7,990 in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10
Price Rs 7,990
Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

  Published Date: June 28, 2019 4:43 PM IST

