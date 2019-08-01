comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch imminent: Expected price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch imminent as alleged promotional poster leaked
News

Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch imminent as alleged promotional poster leaked

News

Yet another Samsung Galaxy A10s leak has surfaced online. Going by the frequency of these leaks, we can assume that the Galaxy A10s will launch in India soon.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 2:15 PM IST
samsung galaxy a10

Another day, and we come across yet another Samsung Galaxy A10s leak. This time an alleged promotional poster for the upcoming Samsung device has leaked. Going by the frequency of these leaks, a Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch seems imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A10s leak

As mentioned, an alleged promotional poster has surfaced ahead of the Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch. The poster, sourced from an offline retail store, is shared by 91Mobiles. The poster clearly mentions the name of the device, and also gives a glimpse at what it looks like. As the name suggests, the upcoming Galaxy A10s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy A10.

Expected features, specifications

Based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a thickness of 7.8mm. This is marginally thinner than the outgoing model. Under the hood, it appears to be carrying a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The cameras on the upcoming smartphone too are likely to see an upgrade. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

In comparison, the Galaxy A10 launched with just a single 13-megapixel f/1.9 sensor at the back. Similar upgrades are likely for the front sensor as well. As per the leak, the Galaxy A10s is likely to come with an 8-megapixel front sensor instead of a 5-megapixel snapper seen on A10. The Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a 4,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the 3,400mAh battery unit on the Galaxy A10.

A recent report states that the Galaxy A10s will launch in India with a price tag of Rs 7,990. Interestingly this is the present retail price of Galaxy A10. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A10 for offline market at Rs 8,490 initially. But it has since slashed the price, and it is down to Rs 7,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10
Price Rs 7,990
Chipset Exynos 7884
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10

3

8490

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 7884
13MP
  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
News
Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A80 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 goes on sale in India
Samsung Galaxy A70 gets dedicated Night Mode like Galaxy flagship

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 gets dedicated Night Mode like Galaxy flagship
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s may launch with three cameras
9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

News

9 new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones coming?

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7 Pro खरीदने के लिए अब नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Reliance JioPhone 3 4G feature phone MediaTek SoC के साथ इस महीेने होगा लॉन्च!

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब इस नई कीमत में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

News

Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
News
Snapdeal ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to an iPhone customer; here's why
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications
iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report

News

iPhone 2019 lineup may come with Apple Pencil support: Report
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more