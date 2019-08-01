Another day, and we come across yet another Samsung Galaxy A10s leak. This time an alleged promotional poster for the upcoming Samsung device has leaked. Going by the frequency of these leaks, a Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch seems imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A10s leak

As mentioned, an alleged promotional poster has surfaced ahead of the Samsung Galaxy A10s India launch. The poster, sourced from an offline retail store, is shared by 91Mobiles. The poster clearly mentions the name of the device, and also gives a glimpse at what it looks like. As the name suggests, the upcoming Galaxy A10s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy A10.

Expected features, specifications

Based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a thickness of 7.8mm. This is marginally thinner than the outgoing model. Under the hood, it appears to be carrying a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The cameras on the upcoming smartphone too are likely to see an upgrade. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

In comparison, the Galaxy A10 launched with just a single 13-megapixel f/1.9 sensor at the back. Similar upgrades are likely for the front sensor as well. As per the leak, the Galaxy A10s is likely to come with an 8-megapixel front sensor instead of a 5-megapixel snapper seen on A10. The Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a 4,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the 3,400mAh battery unit on the Galaxy A10.

A recent report states that the Galaxy A10s will launch in India with a price tag of Rs 7,990. Interestingly this is the present retail price of Galaxy A10. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A10 for offline market at Rs 8,490 initially. But it has since slashed the price, and it is down to Rs 7,990.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10 Price Rs 7,990 Chipset Exynos 7884 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,400mAh

Story Timeline