Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

Earlier this month, Samsung quietly took the wraps off the Galaxy A10s smartphone. As the name suggests, is an improved version of the Galaxy A10 that was announced earlier this year. Now, the South Korean company has revealed the Galaxy A10s price in India and availability details.

“As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. Galaxy A10s has been developed for Indian millennials who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner. Galaxy A10s is a complete package of great looks and top performance,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Here is all you need to know.

Galaxy A10s price in India, availability

Samsung will offer the Galaxy A10s in two storage options. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available for Rs 9,499. The higher model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will set you back by Rs 10,499. Buyers will be able to get the smartphone in Green, Blue or Black color option. The first sale will take place on August 28 (tomorrow) via all retail stores, major online channels, Samsung e-shop and Samsung Opera House store.

Features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) Infinity-V display. Under the hood is an Exynos octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB storage on offer, which is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for face unlock. The former is a feature that was missing on the Galaxy A10. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based OneUI.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10 Samsung Galaxy A10s Price 8490 7499 Chipset Exynos 7884 Exynos octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP 8MP Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh

