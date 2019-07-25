comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s will launch in India at Rs 7,990: Report | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A10s will launch in India at Rs 7,990: Report

The upcoming Galaxy A10s does seem like a good upgrade over the Galaxy A10. The company will reportedly add a fingerprint sensor in the A10s, which was missing in the A10.

  Published: July 25, 2019 3:18 PM IST
From quite some time, Samsung is known to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy A10 for India, called the Samsung Galaxy A10s. We have seen leaks around its alleged features and specifications already, but now the expected price has been tipped through retail sources. As reported by 91mobiles, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A10s will launch in India for Rs 7,990, which is interestingly the present retail price of Galaxy A10 as well.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A10 for offline market at Rs 8,490 initially. The company recently slashed its price, down to Rs 7,990. The upcoming Galaxy A10s does seem like a good upgrade over the Galaxy A10. The company will reportedly add a fingerprint sensor in the A10s, which was missing in the A10. Furthermore, the report suggests that Samsung Galaxy A10s processor will have clock speed of 1.6GHz, so we might see a different processor from A10. Other reported key specs include a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A10s features, specifications leaked

Previously, the alleged Galaxy A10s key features and specifications were leaked by MSP. It suggested that the Galaxy A10s will feature a thickness of 7.8mm, which is marginally thinner than the outgoing model. Under the hood, it appears to be carrying a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The cameras on the upcoming smartphone too are likely to see an upgrade. The Galaxy A10s will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

In comparison, the Galaxy A10 launched with just a single 13-megapixel f/1.9 sensor at the back. Similar upgrades are likely for the front sensor as well. As per the leak, the Galaxy A10s is likely to come with an 8-megapixel front sensor instead of a 5-megapixel snapper seen on A10. The Galaxy A10s is likely to feature a 4,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the 3,400mAh battery unit on the Galaxy A10.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10
Price 8490
Chipset Exynos 7884
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 3:18 PM IST

