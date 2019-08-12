comscore Samsung Galaxy A10s announced: Prices, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display, dual-cameras announced: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s, as the name suggests, is a tweaked version of the Galaxy A10. Samsung launched the predecessor back in February this year.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 2:44 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-a10s-launched

Samsung has quietly taken the wraps off a new Galaxy A-series smartphone. This is the Galaxy A10s, which as the name suggests, is an improved version of the Galaxy A10. Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 in India back in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy A10s features, specifications

The Galaxy A10s flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) Infinity-V display. Under the hood is an Exynos octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB storage on offer, which is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for face unlock. The former is a feature that was missing on the Galaxy A10. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based OneUI.

Price in India

Samsung hasn’t revealed the prices for the Galaxy A10s. Recent reports however claim that Samsung soon plans to launch the new smartphone in India. They also claim that the upcoming smartphone will cost Rs 7,990. This makes it surprisingly cheaper than the Galaxy A10, which retails at Rs 8,490. Samsung has however revealed that buyers will be able to choose from colors like blue, green, red, and black.

Features Samsung Galaxy A10
Price 8490
Chipset Exynos 7884
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

