Samsung Galaxy A11 entry-level phone silently launched
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget smartphone launched with punch-hole display: Price, Specifications

While listed on Samsung's website, the Galaxy A11 does not have a complete specification sheet yet, and major details like the processor used remain missing.

  Published: March 14, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy A11

Unlike the fancy launches Samsung usually has in store, a new smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer skipped all the festivities. Samsung recently launched the A11 entry-level smartphone quite silently. The entry-level phone was listed on Samsung’s website. However, it did not get an accompanying press release. Even the specification sheet provided is a half-baked one with incomplete information.

Just like the recently leaked Galaxy M11. The Galaxy A11 will be the entry-level device of the Samsung Galaxy A-series. The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch 720×1560 LCD touchscreen along with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner.

In terms of the camera optics, the Samsung Galaxy A11 has a total of 4 cameras. Three of these are on the back in a triple-camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel  depth sensor. The front camera in the punch-hole is an 8-megapixel sensor.

The rest of the back of the Samsung Galaxy A11 looks clean, except for the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions of the phone are 161.4 x76.3 x 8mm and the device weighs 177g. The entry-level phone also unsurprisingly features a plastic back.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The brand hasn’t revealed what processor is used here yet. The phone will have either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. For juice, the phone relies on a 4000mAh battery that features 15W fast charging. The phone will also be available in a bunch of different colors. This incudes red, black, blue and white.

When the Samsung Galaxy A11 will be available in stores for purchase is still unclear. The company has also not revealed which markets the phone will be available in. However, considering the company has already added the smartphone to its arsenal on its website, we should learn more about it soon.

  Published Date: March 14, 2020 11:20 AM IST

