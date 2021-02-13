Samsung Galaxy A12 India price could be under Rs 15,000, launch next week

Samsung Galaxy A12 will reportedly launch in India as early as next week, leaks suggest. Ahead of the official announcement, a new leak reveals the expected price of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. With the Galaxy A12, Samsung will aim to take on smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Realme 7, the Poco M3, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 confirmed specs, expected price in India and other details

The leak comes from popular leakster Mukul Sharma who took to Twitter to reveal these details. However, he didn’t specifically confirm the name of the phone but said that the details are about an upcoming 48-megapixel camera phone. This hints at the Galaxy A12. Sharma revealed that the Samsung smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. The specific Indian price of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The mid-range Samsung smartphone will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display with a waterdrop notch that includes a selfie camera. It features a standard 60Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There’s expandable storage support as well via a microSD card. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Also Read - Top folding smartphone deals in February 2021: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, and more

On the camera front, the Samsung phone comes packed with a quad-camera system at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the India launch date of the upcoming Galaxy A12.

Meanwhile, Samsung is leaving no stones unturned to take on the likes of brands like Xiaomi, Realme, among others. The company is also gearing up to launch another smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F62 with an expected price tag of Rs 25,000. The Galaxy F series phone will be available for buying on Flipkart.com.