comscore Samsung Galaxy A12 launch next week: Launch date, specifications, price in India, sale date
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 budget smartphone India launch India next week: Get details
News

Samsung Galaxy A12 budget smartphone India launch India next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 tipped to launch in India next week. The launch date has not been revealed yet. Here's all we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy A12

Representative Image

Samsung is gearing up to launch several new budget as well as mid-range smartphones in India in the week to come. One of them is said to be the Samsung Galaxy A12. Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Galaxy A12 will launch in India next week. No specific launch date has been revealed for now. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has also not confirmed any details about the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone till now. However, if rumours turn out to be true, we can expect the brand to announce details related to it in the next few days. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 is making its entry in India on February 15

This is not a new smartphone as the company already launched it in the European market back in November last year. We expect the Indian and the European model of the Galaxy A12 to be the exact same. The global version comes with features including a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a big 5000mAh battery, among others. Also Read - In Pics: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features that can make you buy it

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India

The upcoming Samsung phone could carry a similar price tag as the global model. In the European market, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at EUR 179 (roughly around Rs 15,800) for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at EUR 189 (roughly around Rs 16,700) and the top-end model of the phone with 6GB and 128GB storage at EUR 199 (roughly priced around Rs 17,500). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62 budget device

The company launched the Galaxy A12 in the global market in four colour options including Black, Blue, Red, and White. All these four models are expected to arrive in India as well.

Take the pricing details with a pinch of salt until the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announces the official details.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The global model of the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up o 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the European market, the phone comes in three models including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone supports an expandable storage option up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy A12 packs an 8-megapixel sensor housed inside a notch. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy F62 in India on February 15, a Flipkart teaser revealed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2021 1:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 8, 2021 1:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Mobiles
Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

News

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

PUBG Mobile amid top earning Chinese mobile games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile amid top earning Chinese mobile games

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

News

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

Apple looking to make the lightning cable for iPhone more durable, files patent for the same

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A12 जल्द होने वाला है लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा इसमें खास

Motorola Ibiza हो सकता है Moto G40? कम कीमत में 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च होगा ये 5G स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 9 Pro की Live तस्वीरें आई सामने, कुछ ऐसा होगा फोन का डिजाइन

Realme Narzo 30 का जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार, सामने आई नई जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A52 मार्च में हो सकता है लॉन्च, Price और Specifications हुए Leak

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Mobiles
Asus ZenFone Mini rumored: Will this be a super compact Android?
Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more

News

Black Shark 4: Rumours, specifications, features, availability and more
Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 India launch could be scheduled for next week: Get details
Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get

News

Samsung's new budget phone, Galaxy F62 coming to India on February 15: See what features it will get
Apple looking to make the lightning cable for iPhone more durable, files patent for the same

News

Apple looking to make the lightning cable for iPhone more durable, files patent for the same

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers