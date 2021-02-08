Samsung is gearing up to launch several new budget as well as mid-range smartphones in India in the week to come. One of them is said to be the Samsung Galaxy A12. Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Galaxy A12 will launch in India next week. No specific launch date has been revealed for now. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has also not confirmed any details about the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone till now. However, if rumours turn out to be true, we can expect the brand to announce details related to it in the next few days. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 is making its entry in India on February 15

This is not a new smartphone as the company already launched it in the European market back in November last year. We expect the Indian and the European model of the Galaxy A12 to be the exact same. The global version comes with features including a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a big 5000mAh battery, among others. Also Read - In Pics: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features that can make you buy it

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in India

The upcoming Samsung phone could carry a similar price tag as the global model. In the European market, the Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at EUR 179 (roughly around Rs 15,800) for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at EUR 189 (roughly around Rs 16,700) and the top-end model of the phone with 6GB and 128GB storage at EUR 199 (roughly priced around Rs 17,500). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62 budget device

The company launched the Galaxy A12 in the global market in four colour options including Black, Blue, Red, and White. All these four models are expected to arrive in India as well.

Take the pricing details with a pinch of salt until the South Korean smartphone manufacturer announces the official details.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The global model of the Samsung Galaxy A12 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up o 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the European market, the phone comes in three models including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone supports an expandable storage option up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy A12 packs an 8-megapixel sensor housed inside a notch. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy F62 in India on February 15, a Flipkart teaser revealed.