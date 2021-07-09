Following the trail led by Xiaomi and Oppo, Samsung is now the one to hike the prices of its smartphones. The company has increased the prices of the Galaxy A12, the Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy F02s in India. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2021: Poco M3, Realme Narzo 30A, and more

All three smartphones have received a price hike of Rs 500 and the new prices are now live on the company's website. Here's a look at the new prices.

Samsung Galaxy A12, M02s, F02s price increased

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now priced at Rs 13,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 14,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The earlier prices were Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

The Galaxy M02s now retails at Rs 9,499 for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant and Rs 10,499 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant.

As for the Galaxy F02s, its price is the same as that of the Galaxy M02s for both the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants.

A look at the phones’ features, specs

To recall, the Galaxy A12 comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chip. There are four rear cameras (a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera) and an 8-megapixel front camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

The Galaxy M02s also comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It comes with three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s share specs with the M02s. The difference is in the colour options. The Galaxy F02s comes in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic Blue colours. The Galaxy M02s Black, Blue, and Red colour options.