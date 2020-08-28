comscore Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone coming soon: Check expected specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon: Check expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is rumored to be on its way as the next affordable smartphone from Samsung. It is expected to retain Galaxy A11 specs.

  • Updated: August 28, 2020 6:42 PM IST
samsung galaxy M21 2

(Representational image)

Recently many budget-friendly smartphones were launched. These include Realme C12, Realme C15, and Redmi 9A. It seems that Samsung also has plans to launch a new budget phone in the market. The upcoming device will fall under the company’s Galaxy A-series line. It will reportedly be launched with Samsung Galaxy A12 name. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to get its own separate event called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

Sammobile has revealed the existence of the Galaxy A12. As the name suggests, this smartphone will likely be a successor to the Galaxy A11 smartphone, which is rumored to have a model number SM-A125F. The Samsung Galaxy A11 carries the model number SM-A115F. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Samsung Galaxy A12 expected features

A few reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will come in two internal storage between 32GB and 64GB. This is more than the Galaxy A11, which is only available in 32GB storage model. Apart from storage, the rest of the Samsung Galaxy A12 specs are still under wraps. However, sources suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A12 will not be very different from the Galaxy A11. That means that we can expect the Galaxy A12 to retain the LCD screen and the triple-camera setup on the back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India: Price and features

Its camera specifications are not yet known, but they may not be that different from the Galaxy A11. To recall, this handset offers a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A11 has a punch-hole screen design. But there is no information on whether the brand will offer the same on the Galaxy A12.

Although, reportedly, the successor will have a capacitive fingerprint sensor located somewhere on its body. As previously mentioned, other details about the Galaxy A12 are still scarce. When this smartphone will be launched has not been revealed either, but we can expect other leaks to emerge soon to provide us with more information.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 6:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 28, 2020 6:42 PM IST

Best Sellers