comscore Samsung Galaxy A12 5000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched: Price in India at Rs 12,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs 12,999 to take on Poco M3, Redmi Note 9
News

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs 12,999 to take on Poco M3, Redmi Note 9

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India on Tuesday at a price starting at Rs 12,999. The phone will be available in India starting February 17. Know more.

Samsung-Galaxy-A12-launch

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at a price starting of Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Some of the key specifications of the mid-range Samsung phone are a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support. With the Galaxy A12 smartphone, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 9, the Poco M3, Realme 7, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a massive 7000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been launched in two variants. The base model of the Samsung smartphone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage at a price of Rs 12,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 13,999. The phone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals starting February 17. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 new leaks strongly hint at 90Hz display

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung has announced that Galaxy A12 customers on Jio will be entitled to benefits worth Rs 7,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. Additionally, Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges. The phone will be available with Zero down-payment EMI offers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

The smartphone comes in three colour options including Black, Blue and White.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The smartphone comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support in the box. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie shooter, MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. On the camera front, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor module.

With the Galaxy A12, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of other popular phones available under the price tag of Rs 13,000. The phone competes against devices like Redmi Note 9, Poco M3 and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 5:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications
Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery

News

Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

News

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Features

Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Android 12 more details leaked: Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more in tow

News

Android 12 more details leaked: Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more in tow

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung launches Galaxy A12 at a price starting at Rs 12,999 in India

Amazon to start manufacturing devices in India

Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications

Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

Valheim, PUBG alternative: Tips and tricks, gameplay, availability, more

Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Top 5 Made in India mobile games

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Related Topics

Related Stories

Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery

News

Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart
Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 could be a mid-ranger with 90Hz display: Know details
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 Mini हो सकता है लॉन्च, पर iPhone SE लवर्स को लगेगा झटका

Samsung Galaxy A12 भारत में 48MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) का धमाकेदार Offer, रात भर मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड High-Speed Data

Moto G30 और Moto G10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

फर्जी कॉल मैसेज से Online Fraud पर लगेगी लगाम, जानें क्या है सरकार की प्लानिंग

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

Samsung launches Galaxy A12 at a price starting at Rs 12,999 in India
News
Samsung launches Galaxy A12 at a price starting at Rs 12,999 in India
Amazon to start manufacturing devices in India

News

Amazon to start manufacturing devices in India
Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Moto G30, G10 launched globally: Price, specifications
Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery

News

Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a 7000mAh battery
Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

News

Nothing startup now owns Andy Rubin's Essential smartphone brand

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers