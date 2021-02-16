Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at a price starting of Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Some of the key specifications of the mid-range Samsung phone are a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support. With the Galaxy A12 smartphone, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 9, the Poco M3, Realme 7, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones that pack a massive 7000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12 has been launched in two variants. The base model of the Samsung smartphone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage at a price of Rs 12,999. The top-end model of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 13,999. The phone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals starting February 17. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 new leaks strongly hint at 90Hz display

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung has announced that Galaxy A12 customers on Jio will be entitled to benefits worth Rs 7,000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. Additionally, Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges. The phone will be available with Zero down-payment EMI offers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: Plays it smart

The smartphone comes in three colour options including Black, Blue and White.

Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications

The smartphone comes packed with a big 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support in the box. It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 8-megapixel selfie shooter, MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. On the camera front, the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor module.

With the Galaxy A12, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of other popular phones available under the price tag of Rs 13,000. The phone competes against devices like Redmi Note 9, Poco M3 and more.