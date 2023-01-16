comscore Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5g Galaxy A23 5g Launched In India Check Price Specs And More
News

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

News

Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of Rs 1576.

Highlights

  • Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the Indian market.
  • Both smartphones come with long-lasting 5000mAh battery.
  • Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 1382.
Galaxy A235G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the Indian market as the latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series. Both smartphones come with long-lasting 5000mAh battery and massive 6.6-inch display, up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and hyper-fast 5G connectivity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

“Samsung has been driving 5G adoption in India with its widest portfolio of 5G devices. With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country. These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just Rs 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G price and availability:

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of Rs 1576. Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.

Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G price specifications:

Both smartphones come 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. Galaxy A23 5G’s best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions, the brand claims. Galaxy A14 5G will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. Galaxy A23 5G comes in three exciting colours – Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for smooth performance. Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

In terms of optics, Galaxy A23 5G sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs. Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2023 3:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list
Telecom
Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list
iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

News

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Apps

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Gaming

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?