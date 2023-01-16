Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the Indian market as the latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series. Both smartphones come with long-lasting 5000mAh battery and massive 6.6-inch display, up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and hyper-fast 5G connectivity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications surface ahead of India launch this month

“Samsung has been driving 5G adoption in India with its widest portfolio of 5G devices. With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country. These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just Rs 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G price and availability:

Galaxy A14 5G is available at a monthly EMI starting from Rs 1382, and Galaxy A23 5G at a monthly EMI of Rs 1576. Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards.

Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G price specifications:

Both smartphones come 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. Galaxy A23 5G’s best-in-segment 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions, the brand claims. Galaxy A14 5G will come in three new colours – Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. Galaxy A23 5G comes in three exciting colours – Silver, Orange, and Light Blue.

Galaxy A14 5G is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for smooth performance. Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Both smartphones come with up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

In terms of optics, Galaxy A23 5G sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS that allows users to click bright photos and videos without shakes and blurs. Galaxy A14 5G features 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP selfie camera.