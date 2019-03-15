comscore
  Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online

According to previous reports, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy A2 Core will run Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition out-of-the-box.

  Published: March 15, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go

Image credit: SamMobile

New press renders for the rumored Samsung Galaxy A2 Core have leaked online. According to the information available, this will be the next smartphone from the South Korean smartphone and electronics giant to be a part of Google’s Android Go initiative. The report also indicated that it will be the first smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy A lineup to run Android Go edition of the operating system out-of-the-box. Taking a look at the leaked renders we can see that the device will come with significant bezels both on the top and bottom of the display on the front.

The back of the device will come with a single camera setup towards the top-left corner of the device along with a LED flash unit and a speaker grill. Both the front as well as the back of the device will come with Samsung branding. Renders also indicate that the bottom of the device will come with a microUSB port along with a 3.5mm audio socket. Taking a look at the button placement, the volume rocker and the power button will be located on the right side of the device.

The report by SamMobile also stated that similar to its previous Android Go Edition-powered smartphone, this one will also not come with stock Android interface. This is not the first time when we have seen the A2 Core appear on the internet. According to previous reports, it is expected that the device will come with Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition. The report also indicated that the device may launch next week in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Go with Snapdragon 425 SoC, Android Oreo (Go Edition) to launch in India on March 19

Xiaomi Redmi Go with Snapdragon 425 SoC, Android Oreo (Go Edition) to launch in India on March 19

As previously reported, the device is likely to come with Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC along with 1GB RAM. It is worth noting that this leak comes right around the time when Samsung’s rival Xiaomi just announced that it is planning to launch its first Android Go powered Redmi device, the Xiaomi Redmi Go. According to the A2 Core renders, it is likely that the company may launch the device on March 22n 2019.

  Published Date: March 15, 2019 4:58 PM IST

