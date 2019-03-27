Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone specifications surface online

Samsung is expected to soon take the wraps off its latest entry-level Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone.in India. It will be the successor to the Galaxy J2 Core, which was launch back in 2018. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, detailed specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online via SlashLeaks. The device will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi Go smartphone, which comes with an affordable price label of Rs 4,499.

As per the site, the upcoming Samsung Android Go smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of Android 9 Pie operating system. It will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM. The cited source hasn’t mentioned inbuilt storage, but previous reports claim that the device will come with 16GB of storage option. The company might also give an option to expand the storage via a microSD card slot. The device will offer a 5-inch qHD TFT LCD display with a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels.

In terms of camera department, the Galaxy A2 Core will sport a 5-megapixel with an f/1.9 aperture on the rear side. The setup will be assisted by an LED flash. There is no information on the front sensor. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 2,600mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device will include Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio. As the handset will be a part of Google’s Android Go club, it will come preloaded with Google Go apps, coupled with a few Samsung apps.

Besides, Samsung just recently added a new Galaxy A70 member to its Galaxy A series in South Korea. The smartphone features a large 6.7-inch panel along with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Optics wise, the handset packs three cameras at the back and a single 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a large 4,500mAh battery. It runs on Samsung’s latest One UI skin based on Android 9 Pie. The device also features an on-screen fingerprint reader.